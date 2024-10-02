Iranian President: Missiles Attack on Israel is Proof of His Country’s Firmness

Tehran, MINA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that his missile attack on Israel on Tuesday night was “a firm response given to the aggression of the Zionist regime.”

Quoted by Press TV, the attack, named “Operation True Promise II”, launched more than 250 missiles targeting three military bases around Tel Aviv.

“In accordance with its legitimate rights and with the aim of ensuring peace and security for Iran and the region, a decisive response was given to the Zionist regime’s aggression,” Pezeshkian wrote on X.

“This operation was carried out in defense of Iran’s interests and citizens. Let Netanyahu know that Iran is not warlike, but stands firm against any threat. This is only a small part of our power. Do not engage in conflict with Iran,” he said.

Iranian missiles hit the Israeli-occupied territories in response to the regime’s assassination of senior Resistance leaders, and its barbarism in the blockaded Gaza Strip and bombings in Lebanon. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)