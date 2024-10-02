US Downplays Iranian Attack, Affirms Full Support for Israel

Washington, MINA – The United States downplayed Iran’s recent missile attack on Israel, with President Joe Biden and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan describing the attack as “defeated and ineffective” immediately after the attack and before an official Israeli statement was made.

In a statement, Biden emphasized the US fully supports Israel and has assisted in intercepting most of the missiles allegedly launched by Iran, Quds Press reported on Tuesday.

The strikes, carried out in retaliation for the assassinations of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, involved more than 200 missiles targeting the occupied country.

However, Sullivan claimed most of these missiles were intercepted by US Navy destroyers and Israeli air defense systems. He also warned of “significant consequences” for Iran’s actions, further underscoring America’s unwavering support for Israel.

Dozens of videos were published on social media platforms, revealing large-scale damage at Israeli military sites due to Iranian missile strikes.

Earlier, Biden had ordered the US military to assist Israel’s defenses and intercept incoming missiles, according to the White House. Sullivan added that the US is working closely with Israel to evaluate the situation and consult on potential next steps.

Israeli officials claim the missile barrage caused minor damage and the occupied country remains wary of further escalation.

Israeli Foreign Minister Katz instructed Israeli ambassadors around the world to communicate Israel’s intention to respond firmly to an Iranian attack.

International reactions soon followed. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for global condemnation of Iran’s actions, while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his country’s unwavering commitment to Israel’s security in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)