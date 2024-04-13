Report: Iran Announces Comprehensive Drone Attack against Israel

Tehran, MINA – Iran announced Saturday a comprehensive drone attack against Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

Iranian state television reported that the Revolutionary Guards Corps initiated a drone operation targeting targets in occupied territories minutes before the announcement.

The Israeli army had previously announced the drone attack.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abdullahian announced that his country warned the US about the attack against Israel.

He wrote on X that he had discussions with his counterparts from Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Greek Cypriot Administration.

“The terrorist attack by the Israeli regime on Iran’s embassy in Damascus and violations of international law and the Vienna Conventions were discussed. I conveyed our country’s positions and emphasized that necessary warnings have been given to the US,” he wrote.

Abdullahian also noted that discussions on Israel’s attacks in Gaza were held during the meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. (T/RE1/P2)

