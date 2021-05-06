International Quds Day: Reject the Judaization of Al-Aqsa

Moscow, MINA – The webinar entitled ‘Al-Aqsa, the Heart of the Islamic World’ was held in Moscow and attended by a number of Iranian and Russian officials and scholars.

The webinar, which was held on Wednesday evening, presented a viewpoint on the Palestinian issue and the need for unity of the Islamic world for effective resistance in the confrontation with the Zionists.

This virtual gathering also aims to free Muslims’ first Qibla, and return Palestinians to their ancestral lands. Thus, it was quoted IRNA.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said that since its founding in 1948, the Zionist regime of Israel began massacring Palestinian Muslims and other Muslim and Arab countries, and killed around 100,000 Palestinians and Arabs since 1948. “Over the past 20 years the militants The Zionist regime and Zionist municipal residents have massacred 2,100 child Palestinians, he said.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Muslim Mufti Council, Rowshan Hazrat Abyasev, said that Al-Aqsa belongs to all true religions. According to him, the ‘Judaizing of the Holy Quds’ movement, which began decades ago, not only disturbed the world’s Muslims but also the international community, including Christians of different religions, all of whom opposed Al Aqsa’s Judgment the holy one.

The head of the Moscow Islamic Center, Holjjatoleslam Akbar Jeddi, also refers to the historical philosophy that nominated the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as the International Holy Day of Quds. Khomeini on the last Friday of Ramadan as Quds Day is done keeping this in mind, which is why Muslims will remember him forever, ”said Hojjatoleslam Jeddi.

He said that Iran’s Islamic Revolution was formed on the basis of a campaign against oppression, and since real suppression of human rights has occurred in Palestine since the founding of Israel, Iran has raised the flag of liberation for both Palestine and Holy Quds.

Many Russian officials and thinkers, too, participated in the webinars, as a sign of their union with the Muslim world for the liberation of Palestine and Al-Aqsa. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)