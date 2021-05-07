International Al Quds Day, US Asked to Stop Supporting Israel

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – Coinciding with International Al Quds Day on Friday, the United States Government was asked to stop supporting all actions of Israeli oppression against Palestinians.

“Today, we have sent a memorandum to US President Joe Biden via Brian D. McFeeters, the United States Ambassador to Kuala Lumpur,” read a joint statement by organizations who support Palestine in Malaysia.

These include the Malaysian Islamic Organization Consultative Council (MAPIM), the Malaysian Palestinian Secretariat, and the ASEAN People’s Action for Palestine.

They said the US had become the biggest supporter of the Zionist aggression in Jerusalem.

“We condemn the US policy of cutting off aid to UNRWA and the hospital in Al-Quds Al-Sharif,” the statement continued.

In addition, the transfer of the US Embassy to Jerusalem and the illegal recognition of the city as the capital of Israel.

In fact, the US silence has prompted Israel to continue its atrocities, reject signed conventions, and violate international law in Palestine.

As a result, 7 million Palestinians live in exile, mostly in refugee camps, 4.6 million live in Israeli-occupied territory and nearly 2 million Palestinians are in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

“We hold the US government fully responsible for all the suffering of the Palestinian people,” the statement added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)