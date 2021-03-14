AWG Holds Virtual Forum Reminiscing 18 Years Rachel Corrie’s Death

Cileungsi, Kab. Bogor, MINA – As a part of the International Al Quds Week, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) on Saturday night held a virtual forum with the theme “Reminiscing: 18 Years of Rachel Corries’s Death”.

The forum presented four speakers, namely the President of the Palestine Cultural Organization Malaysia Muslim Imron, the President of Al Quds Foundations Malaysia Sharif Abu Shammala, the Presidium Aqsa Working Group who is also a Mavi Marmara Volunteer Nur Ikhwan Abadi and Gaza Journalist, Great March Return Initiator Ahmed Abu Artemah.

Nur Ikhwan on the occasion said, Rachel Corrie is a symbol of struggle, her human spirit has grown since she was a child, she has been determined to stop dying from starvation since the age of 8.

“Rachel Corrie’s death actually opened the eyes of the world that the cruelty of Israel does not recognize tribes and nations. Rachel Corrie’s courage is also an inspiration for young people, especially Muslims and Muslims, how a non-Muslim American nationality wants to come to conflict areas, that the struggle for the liberation of Palestine and the Al-Aqsa Mosque has to make many sacrifices,” he said.

Muslim Imran also conveyed, seeing what happened to Rachel Corrie and also what happent today, one way to stop Israel is to increase awareness of suffering and what is happening in Palestine and expose Israeli crimes.

In line with that, Sharif Abu Shammala also invited Muslims to help the Palestinians both to the people and their fighters.

Furthermore, Ahmed Artemah emphasized that in addition to paying attention to the Palestinians, the boycott of Israeli products must also be carried out because buying their products means supporting atrocities committed by Israel.

Previously, the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) called Muslims and all elements of society who care about human right ​​to take part in the activities of the International Al-Aqsa Week which was held from 23-30 Rajab 1442 H.

In connection with this activity, AWG calls on Friday preachers to convey the theme of the Virtue of Al Quds and Al Aqsa and the Defense of Palestine at the last Friday Sermon in Rajab 1442H which falls on March 12, 2021 and fulfills its social media timeline with the call of “Free Al Aqsa, Defend Palestine. Allah is the Greatest!” with hashtag #AlAqsaHaqquna, #FreePalestine, #InternationalAqsaWeek. (L/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)