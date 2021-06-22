Malaysian NGO Urge Three ASEAN Muslim Cuntries not to Compromise with Israel

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – The Malaysian NGO Association urges Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei to remain consistent and not compromise with Israel even though the regime wants to establish relations with three Islamic countries in Southeast Asia to correct misunderstandings regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The call was made by the Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations of Malaysia (MAPIM), the World Mosque for Defending Al-Aqsa (MANAR), the Secretariat of the Association of Asian Regional Scholars (SHURA) and the Palestinian Secretariat of Malaysia in a joint statement on Monday.

The joint group said there was no misunderstanding of Israel’s crimes in Palestine because Israel is an illegal state established in Palestine.

“Israel’s statement that it wants to establish relations with Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei is a sign that the illegal state is setting a special agenda for the three Islamic states in ASEAN,” said the group as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

The group said the position of no formal or informal affiliation of Muslim countries in ASEAN needs to be maintained because there are no negotiations to take place with Israel which should be dissolved and Palestinian lands liberated.

“This is the only solution,” the group said.

The group said embassies in other Asian countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar and the Philippines may be places for Israel to carry out espionage operations in the region, but people will always be vigilant to warn governments against compromising.

“Israel’s efforts to soften the government of this Islamic state will be monitored and we cannot be compromised. We strongly reject any attempt to normalize with the Zionist regime,” he said.

Previously, Israel’s Ambassador to Singapore, Sagi Karni, in a recent interview with the Jerusalem Post, said Israel is ready to establish relations with three Muslim countries in Southeast Asia.

Although the three Muslim-majority countries in Southeast Asia condemned Israel’s 11-day offensive on the Gaza Strip last month that killed more than 250 Palestinians.

“We are willing to talk, we are willing to meet, and the door is open as far as we are concerned. I don’t think it’s so hard to find us.”. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)