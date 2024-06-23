Indonesian Driver’s Licenses Recognized in ASEAN Countries Starting Next Year 

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian National Police (Polri) has announced that Indonesian driver’s licenses can be used in all Southeast Asian countries starting June 1, 2025, eliminating the need for an International Driving Permit to drive vehicles when visiting many countries in Southeast Asia.

“Indonesian driver’s licenses are recognized in countries such as the Philippines, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar, Brunei, Singapore, and Malaysia,” as stated by the Metro Jaya Regional Police in social media, as reported by CNN Indonesia on Sunday.

Director of Traffic and Roads (Korlantas) Brigadier General Yusri Yunus stated that using the National Identity Number (NIK) as the driver’s license number marks progress in integrating vehicle legality documents with other national documents such as NPWP (tax identification number), BPJS (social insurance), and KTP (national identity card).

Previously, Indonesian domestic driver’s licenses were recognized and valid in several countries, especially within ASEAN. This recognition stems from the Agreement on Recognition of Domestic Driver’s Licenses issued by ASEAN in 1985.

In 1997, this agreement was expanded to include countries such as Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia in 1999.

However, some countries still maintain specific policies regarding this matter.

For example, in Singapore, domestic licenses are valid for 12 months upon arrival. If drivers wish to continue driving in Singapore, they must obtain a local Singaporean license.

A similar situation applies in Malaysia. Since 2018, the Malaysian government has implemented new policies regarding licenses for foreigners.

Foreigners with foreign licenses, including Indonesian licenses, who wish to drive in Malaysia must have both an International Driving Permit and a valid Indonesian license.

For Indonesian citizens who do not possess an International Driving Permit, they can apply for a Malaysian license at Malaysian Driving Institutes, according to the Embassy of Indonesia in Kuala Lumpur’s Circular.

With this policy, Indonesian drivers abroad can still use their domestic licenses without needing to obtain an International Driving Permit. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)