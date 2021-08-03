Indonesia Urges ASEAN Countries to Provide Humanitarian Aid for Palestinians

Washington, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs encouraged ASEAN countries to be able to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

It was conveyed by Retno at the 54th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (AMM) virtually on Monday.

“This can be done collectively by ASEAN through collaboration with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), following up on the UNRWA Secretary General ASEAN Commissioner-General meeting last June,” said Retno in a virtual press conference from Washington, the US.

He also called on ASEAN meetings with partner countries to discuss the situation in Palestine.

“I also encourage discussions on the humanitarian situation in Palestine in ASEAN meetings with partner countries,” he said.

Apart from Palestine, the meeting discussed the Myanmar crisis.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister urged the ASEAN to take decisive steps, in particular the implementation of the five consensus points to resolve the Myanmar crisis, which has not yet been realized.

It’s time for ASEAN to take a decisive decision,” said Retno. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)