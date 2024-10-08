Indonesia Announces $1 Million Humanitarian Aid to Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government will send humanitarian aid to Palestine amounting to $1 million or around IDR15.7 billion.

This was decided in a Ministerial Meeting held at the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture Office, Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon.

“Providing humanitarian aid from the ready-to-use fund (DSP) managed by BNPB to Palestine, each worth USD1 million,” said Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy at the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture Office, Jakarta, as reported by CNN Indonesia.

Muhadjir said that this aid to Palestine would be the fourth time after previously providing a total of $4.07 million in aid to Palestine.

In addition to Palestine, Muhadjir said that the Indonesian government also provided aid to Sudan, Yemen and Vietnam, each worth $1 million.

Muhadjir said that Vietnam is currently experiencing a typhoon disaster last September. The aid funds for Vietnam were taken through the International Development Cooperation Fund or DKPI.

“Indonesia will always strive to continue to provide assistance to ease the burden of suffering of our brothers and sisters in the countries I mentioned earlier,” said Muhadjir.

Muhadjir detailed that the delivery of aid to these countries will be carried out on October 14, 2024. He hopes that the delivery of aid can ease the burden of victims of disasters and humanitarian crises in the four countries.

“This aid can strengthen Indonesia’s role in international peace and humanitarian action,” he said.

The Israeli aggression on the Palestinian Gaza Strip has entered its first year as of Monday. In this one-year span, the Israeli aggression on Gaza has claimed more than 41,870 lives. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)