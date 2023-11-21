Indonesia Sends Second Phase of Humanitarian Aid to Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko “Jokowi” Widodo released second phase of humanitarian aid from the Indonesian people to the Palestinian people at the Halim Perdana Kusuma Air Force Base, East Jakarta on Monday.

The aid is a combination of government assistance, the business world and the Indonesian people. This aid was sent using two planes to El Arish, Egypt, which is the closest area to Gaza.

Jokowi said that the aid sent was the second stage of aid, weighing 21 tons.

“Thank God, this morning we will again send humanitarian aid to our brothers in Palestine in the amount of two planes which will carry 21 tons,” said Jokowi.

Jokowi detailed that the aid that would be sent would be in the form of medicines, hospital equipment and other items according to the needs of the people in Gaza.

“This aid comes from the government budget of IDR 31.9 billion and also comes from companies, the community, including PT Paragon Technology and Innovation, BAZNAS, Indonesian Humanitarian Alliance and other institutions,” said Jokowi.

Jokowi added that, just like the first stage of aid, the second stage of aid would be transported by plane. Later, the plane will head to El Arish in Egypt, then it will be distributed to Gaza.

Jokowi emphasized that apart from humanitarian aid, Indonesia will also continue to provide political support for Palestine, especially since Indonesia is one of the envoys of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“As one of the OIC envoys, the Indonesian Foreign Minister is also currently visiting several countries to gather support so that the atrocities in Gaza will immediately stop, a ceasefire can be implemented as soon as possible, and aid can arrive immediately to help our brothers and sisters in Palestine. “Once again I emphasize that Indonesia supports the struggle of the Palestinian people,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)