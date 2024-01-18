Indonesia Sends More Humanitarian Aid to Palestine

The Indonesian Minister of Defense Releases the Departure of the Humanitarian Aid Ship for Palestine (photo: Abdullah/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto released the TNI hospital ship KRI dr. Radjiman Wedyoningrat-992 who brought humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Accompanied by the Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (KSAL) Admiral Muhammad Ali, Prabowo symbolically released the KRI dr. Radjiman at the Pier of the Military Seaborne Command Headquarters (Kolinlamil), Jakarta on Thursday.

Logistical assistance, which is a combination of donations from the Government, BAZNAS, and a number of humanitarian organizations, will later be sent to El Arish Port, Egypt, to be distributed to victims of the conflict in the Gaza Strip by the competent authorities.

The aid sent was in the form of food, blankets, clothes, baby equipment, women’s clothing, milk, field tents, cleaning equipment, mineral water, and even religious equipment, brought by 214 personnel who were members of the Muhibah Task Force.

KRI dr. Radjiman will later take the Jakarta-Belawan-Al Arisi-Jeddah-Batam route and return to Jakarta.

The total time from the voyage until returning to our homeland is targeted to be around 52 days of travel.

In his remarks, the Minister of Defense expressed concern about the great suffering experienced by the people of Gaza due to attacks that were beyond humanitarian limits and without regard to international law.

“I convey my congratulations on duty to the brothers. “Brothers will pass through dangerous sea areas, and although we are not a country involved in war, we have solidarity and humanitarian responsibility towards our brothers in Palestine,” he said.

Prabowo also emphasized the importance of vigilance and solidarity in carrying out this humanitarian duty.

“I am confident and confident that the Task Force Commander and Ship Commander will lead you brothers and sisters as well as possible. “Your level of training, discipline and enthusiasm will bring success in completing this task,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)