Palestine Asks Europe to Urge Israel Allowing Al-Quds’ Residents to Participate in Elections

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Wednesday called on Europe to pressure Israel to honor its agreement with him, including allowing Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem (Al-Quds) to participate in legislative elections on May 22 and elections. president on July 31.

Shtayyeh told European Union (EU) diplomats he in Ramallah that Palestinians in Jerusalem must participate in the general elections, either by vote or as candidates, in accordance with the agreements signed with Israel. Wafa reported.

“Elections are the gateway to ending divisions and renewing democracy,” said the Prime Minister.

He stressed that elections are public demands.

Shtayyeh further discussed the importance of sending international to monitor the electoral process and to overcome any Israeli hurdles.

EU representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff said the EU had sent a formal request to Israel to allow the entry of international observers to monitor the elections, but that no response had so far been received. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)