Israel Builds Large Settlements in the Heart of Al-Quds City

Al-Quds, MINA – The Israeli municipal government in the city of Al-Quds approved a plan proposed by the Israeli Eternal Wallet and Jewish Representatives agency to build a large settlement project in the Middle East region.

The Israeli Media, MaKan said the project would be built in the area which is currently a conference center called the “Ummah Building” at the main gate of the city of Al-Quds.

It said the project is estimated to cost up to 1.8 million Shekels, including the construction of nine skyscrapers, in addition to five other multi-storey buildings, Palinfo reported.

It is estimated that the construction of the conference center will be a major project in its segment in the Middle East, as reported by Shafa News Agency.

The Israeli Occupation Authority since occupying the city of Al-Quds in 1967, has continued to try to take full control and wants to make Al-Quds a Jewish city, by confiscating a lot of Palestinian land, expelling thousands of indigenous people, and demolishing their homes. (T/R7/RE1)

