Indonesian Ulema Raises Support for the Construction of Hospital in Hebron

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) through the Commission on Foreign Relations and International Cooperation (HLNKI) continues to rise support and funds for construction of the Indonesian hospital in Hebron, Palestine program which will be established on 4000 m2 waqf land.

That was stated by Head of HLNKI-MUI Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim during received a visit of Humanitarian Organization Aqsa Working Group (AWG) delegations, Ukhuwah Al Fatah Rescue (UAR), Maemunah Center (Mae_C) and Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) at the meeting of the HLNKI MUI Commission which was held virtually on Wednesday.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Secretary General HLNKI MUI Ali Hasan Bahar, Commission Secretary Andi Hadiyanto, Deputy Commission Secretary Ghozali Moenawar and other staff of the HLNKI MUI Commission.

Sudarnoto explained that the hospital construction plan which costs approximately 100 billion rupiah is expected to be completed within the time required by the MUI agreement with the Mayor of Hebron City, Tayser Abu Sneineh which was marked by an MoU on January 4, 2020 in Amman, Jordan.

“The funds currently in MUI are around 2 billion rupiah, which is still far from the total development budget. Together with philanthropic institutions, we are very open to collaborating together in initiating this development fundraising,” Sudarnoto said.

The hospital is planned to be built to accommodate patients in the Hebron area of about 1.2 million who need medical assistance, particularly for physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

Currently, the construction process is still at the stage of raising funds and sending volunteers and engineers there. In fact, MUI was ready to be dispatched to the construction site but could not leave because conditions were not yet possible and the current pandemic situation.

In addition, MUI is also preparing to renew the extension of the MoU with Mayor Hebron regarding the construction of this Indonesian Hospital.

“The (development) committee that has been formed will conduct a coordination meeting with philanthropic institutions, including those present here. This joint synergy is very important in order to strengthen our commitment so that this development can be accelerated properly and realized according to our expectations,” he said.

Sudarnoto was interested in the cooperation in sending volunteers and engineers from UAR and AWG for the construction of the Indonesian Hospital in Hebron.

Head of the AWG Presidium M Anshorullah welcomed the collaboration with MUI in the program to build a hospital in the location where the Ibrahimi Mosque is one of the historic mosques for the Islamic world which is still occupied by Israel.

He said that AWG has been committed to helping the Palestinian people for 13 years and participating in various humanitarian actions such as the construction of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Palestine which was initiated by the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C).

“The construction of this hospital is a concrete form of commitment and great support for the Indonesian people to the suffering of the Palestinian people,” he said.

After the construction of the first hospital in Gaza ten years ago, the construction of the second hospital in the West Bank is expected to provide benefits to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, General Leader of MINA News Agency, Arief Rahman, said that he was ready to facilitate joint news and programs in raising funds for MUI’s proposal regarding the hospital construction process.

“MINA News Agency is a trusted public media as a reflection of Rahmatan lil Alamin Islam with its main mission being to play an active role in the struggle and da’wah of Islam as well as the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and the independence of Palestine. Very welcome this cooperation,” Arief said. (L/R7/RE1)

