Indonesian Ulema Issues Guidelines for Eid Al-Fitr Prayer During Pandemic

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) issued fatwa no. 28 of 2020 concerning guidelines for Takbir Kaifiat and Eid al-Fitr prayer during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Eid al-Fitr prayers may be held at home in congregation with family members or individually (munfarid) especially if in an uncontrolled Covid-19 area,” MUI Fatwa Commission Secretary Asrorun Ni’am Sholeh said in a written statement on Wednesday.

In the Fatwa also explained, if Muslims are in the Covid-19 region that under control at the time of Shawwal 1441 H, then Eid prayer could be carried out by congregating in the fields, mosques, prayer rooms, or other places.

In addition, it was also explained that if Muslims are in controlled areas or areas that are free from Covid-19 and believed to have no transmission, such as in a homogeneous rural area or limited housing and there are no in and out of people, Eid prayer could be carried out by congregation in terrain, mosque or mushala.

“The implementation of Eid al-Fitr prayers, both in the mosque and at home must continue to implement health protocols and prevent the potential for transmission,” said Niam.

In carrying out Eid al-Fitr prayers at home, it is explained that the prayers can be done in congregation and can be done alone.

If Eid al-Fitr prayers are held in congregation, then the stipulation is the number of congregations of at least 4 people, consisting of one priest and 3 congregants, as well as a sermon.

“If the number of worshipers is less than four people or if there are no congregational prayers in the house that are capable of sermons, then Eid prayer may be performed in congregation without sermon,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)