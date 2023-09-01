Indonesian Ulema Council Invites Muslims to Perform Istisqa Prayer for Rain

Bekasi, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Bekasi Regency invites Muslims to carry out the Sunnah Istisqa Prayer (prayer for rain) in their respective areas.

This is stated in the Bekasi Regency MUI appeal letter Number: 05/MUI/KAB-BKS/VIII/2023 concerning the Implementation of Sunnah Istisqa Prayers/Prayers asking for rain which was signed by the Chair of the Bekasi Regency MUI KH. Madrais Hajar and Secretary KH Muhiddin Kamal.

This call is also in line with the increase in Disaster Emergency Alert status to Drought Disaster Emergency Response, which was implemented by the Bekasi Regency Government from 31 August to 13 September 2023, in accordance with the Decree of the Regent of Bekasi Number: HK.02.02/Kep.567-BPBD/2023.

“In order to increase faith, piety, to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, and regarding the condition of the lack of rainfall in Bekasi Regency, the MUI issued a call to Muslims to pray the sunnah Istisqa prayer in congregation at the mosque or in the field in their respective areas,” said Secretary of the MUI for Bekasi Regency, KH Muhiddin Kamal, at the Central Cikarang Regency Government Complex, Bekasi on Friday.

He explained that according to Islamic religious beliefs, the Sunnah Istisqa prayer is a form of religious effort in the hope that rain will come in the dry season which occurs due to the El-Nino phenomenon in Bekasi Regency.

It is planned that the Bekasi Regency MUI will also hold Istisqa Prayers in congregation at the mosque/field of the Central Cikarang Regency Government complex.

“We will first consult with the Welfare Department for implementation. We hope that this call will be conveyed so that it can be carried out as well as possible, as the call that has been circulated,” he added.

Referring to data from the BPBD Bekasi Regency Disaster Management Operations Control Center (Pusdalops), Wednesday (30/8) at 19.10 WIB, it was recorded that there were 23 villages in 9 sub-districts affected by the drought, with the number of affected residents being 6,675 heads of families or 25,204 people.

There are nine sub-districts affected by the drought, namely Cibarusah, Bojongmangu, Serang Baru, Central Cikarang, Pebayuran, Sukawangi, Babelan, Tarumajaya and Muaragembong sub-districts.

Acting Regent of Bekasi Dani Ramdan today Friday went directly with BPBD, PMI, Baznas, Fire and Rescue to distribute water to Ridogalih Village, Cibarusah District. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)