Anwar Iskandar Appointed as Chairman of Indonesian Ulema Council

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) held a plenary meeting in Jakarta on Tuesday, the results of which determined an ulema from Banyuwangi KH Anwar Iskandar as General Chair of the MUI replacing KH Miftachul Akhyar.

This change occurred because KH Miftachul Akhyar had submitted his resignation letter some time after he was re-elected as Rais ‘Aam of the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board (PBNU).

The Plenary Meeting was attended by the Leadership Council, Commission Chairs and Secretaries, Bodies and Institutions within the MUI.

Chairman of the MUI Plenary Meeting Committee, KH Rofiqul Umam Ahmad said, the appointment of KH Anwar Iskandar as General Chair of the MUI was at the suggestion of KH Miftachul Akhyar himself.

PBNU also agreed on the replacement. Apart from being an elderly figure in PBNU, KH Anwar Iskandar also serves as Deputy Chairman of the MUI Advisory Council.

Later, KH Anwar Iskandar will continue the term of office of KH Miftachul Akhyar until 2025.

So far, the leadership of the MUI has been under the control of three Deputy Chairpersons of the MUI divided by sector. The three Deputy Chairpersons of the MUI are Buya Anwar Abbas, KH Marsudi Syuhud, and Buya Basri Bermanda. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)