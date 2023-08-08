Indonesian Ulema Council Urge an Anti-Islamophobia Law in Southeast Asia

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) urge an anti-Islamophobia law in all countries, especially in Southeast Asia.

Chairman of the MUI for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation (HLNKI), Prof. Dr. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim conveyed that the anti-Islamophobia law is an effort to create strong tolerance.

“Religious relations are good, society is not chaotic, harmony and peace can be built,” said Sudarnoto on the sidelines of the International Discussion on Fighting Islamophobia and Building Peace in ASEAN at Buya Hamka Hall, MUI Office, Central Jakarta on Monday.

MUI, said Sudarnoto, was summoned by verses of the Qur’an related to humanity, freedom of religion and respect for differences in fighting Islamophobia.

“MUI sees that Islamic beliefs advocate peace, may not insult other religions, there must be respect for other religions,” he continued.

However, he continued, in reality it did not fully occur. Because there are still many cases of Islamophobia in several countries in the world.

The issue of Islamophobia, according to him, is a very complex issue because the cause is not only hatred of Islam. But it has a very close relationship in terms of politics and freedom of expression.

Prof. Sudarnoto explained, the victims of the Islamophobia movement were not only Muslims, but actually also damaged humanity, human rights, democracy, state sovereignty and religion.

Therefore, he stressed, MUI as the umbrella Islamic organization representing the largest Muslim country in the world is pushing for laws in all countries in the world, especially ASEAN related to anti-Islamophobia.

Prof. Sudarnoto said the United Nations (UN) had made a declaration on March 15 regarding anti-Islamophobia day.

“This declaration should not be limited to a document, it must be moved internationally. Because of this declaration from the United Nations, all countries without exception as long as they are members of the United Nations must be committed to safeguarding this, so that there is no anti-Islam, religion and differences,” he emphasized.

On this occasion, Sudarnoto said, this activity was an effort to see how Islamophobia in ASEAN would emerge.

“Also encouraging countries in ASEAN there must be a guarantee of an anti-Islamophobia law. Including in Indonesia, there must be a law that guarantees that no one insults religion,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)