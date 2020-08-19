Indonesian Ulema Council: The issue of Palestine Issue is Problem for Muslims World

Jakarta, MINA – Deputy Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Muhyiddin Junaidi said that the Palestinian issue is not only a problem of the Arab nation but a problem of Muslims around the world.

“Indonesia will remain with the Palestinian people until independence, and we owe a debt of gratitude to Palestine who declared recognition of Indonesia’s independence from the colonialists in 1945,” said Muhyiddin in a event with the theme of “The Ulama Meeting to Commemorate the 51st Anniversary of the Burning of the Aqsa Mosque” virtually on Wednesday.

Yet according to him, Palestine has not yet become an independent state. Even Palestine is the first country to recognize Indonesian independence. “We will never forget their services,” he added.

MUI invites Islamic Community Organizations in Indonesia to fight together to liberate Palestine. This is because Palestine is not only a problem of Muslims and Arabs, but also of the international world.

“This is a problem of injustice and oppression, needs to be resolved thoroughly,” said Muhyiddin.

“We condemn the actions of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel. The actions of the UAE are a form of betrayal of the Palestinian struggle, ”he said.

He said it is a painful event for Muslims in the world. The UAE must remember that in an emergency meeting in Jakarta, the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has agreed to embargo on Israel.

Did the leaders of the UAE read the decisions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)? ” asked him. Ulema meeting to commemorate 51 years of burning the Aqsa mosque. It was lso presenting Sheikh Ikrimah Sabri Imam and Khotib Al-Aqsa Mosque and Indonesian National Figures and Ulema. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)