Indonesian Ulema Council Supports Palestine Solidarity Week

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) supports the implementation of the Palestine Solidarity Week initiated by the humanitarian agency Aqsa Working Group (AWG) on November 22-29 2021.

Chairman of the MUI for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation (HLNKI) Prof. Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim said that the implementation of activities to welcome International Palestine Solidarity Day every November 29 is a form of consistent support for the Indonesian people in the struggle of the Palestinian people to gain independence and full sovereignty.

“The MUI supports the Government by mainstreaming Wasathiyyatul Islam and offers an alternative way of peace for countries in conflict. The Palestinian issue is one of the priority issues in our field,” said Sudarnoto when receiving a visit from the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) delegation led by AWG Secretary General Subhan Amier Chaf, MA at the Central MUI Office in Jakarta on Monday.

He said that regarding the Palestinian issue, MUI is also developing second track diplomacy as a form of contribution in creating peace in Palestine.

“The MUI also took the initiative to bring together internal Palestinian factions so that they can work together for the interests of Palestine in general,” said Sudarnoto.

In addition, he continued, the MUI continues to promote the construction of the Indonesian Hospital in Hebron (RSIH) Palestine, which is also planned to be groundbreaking this month taking the moment between Palestine Solidarity Week.

Subhan Amier Chaf, MA Secretary General of AWG, a humanitarian organization that is concerned with the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestine, hopes that this activity can be held regularly every year.

“We want to start, especially in Indonesia, holding Palestine Solidarity Week in November every year,” he said.

Subhan said that in Palestine Solidarity Week, AWG, which has 13 bureaus throughout Indonesia, including a special bureau in Gaza, Palestine, will hold several activities. One of them is holding a workshop by inviting pro-Palestinian figures and interfaith non-governmental organizations.

LIn each bureau, there is a network of Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding Schools. Those who will be embraced by AWG to carry out competitions related to Palestine at Palestine Solidarity Week this November.

“We also want to hold the raising of the Indonesian and Palestinian flags at the top of the mountain. We will also hold competitions related to Al-Aqsa and Palestine in various regions, from MI to MA levels,” he said.

AWG International Palestine Solidarity Week which will be held in various activities such as speech competitions, article writing competitions, brainstorming, coloring competitions, poetry writing/reading competitions, as well as “Humanity Collaboration Supports Palestine” workshops.

In addition, with the theme “Moving in congregation to free Al-Aqsa and Palestine, AWG will also hold the launch of the book “Liberation of the Aqsa Mosque, the Obligation of All Muslims”, photo exhibition, Millenial Peacemaker Forum talkshow, Palestinian film roadshow, Gowes Al-Aqsa and the raising of the Palestinian flag on the top of the mountain.

The chairman of the HLNKI Commission, Bunyan Saptomo, also welcomed the proposal for cooperation in holding the Palestine Solidarity Week event, especially the workshop, talkshow and fundraising campaign for the construction of the Hebron Hospital in Hebron, which is an important project of the MUI in Palestine.

In the meeting which was held in a hybrid manner, the Secretary General of the MUI, Dr. Amirsyah Tambunan, Ambassador Bunyan Saptomo, Ambassador Safira Machrusah, Dr. Yusherman, and Yanuardi Syukur. Meanwhile, those from the Aqsa Working Group were present offline, namely Angga Aminuddin, Rana Setiawan, Farrah, and Sya’idah, while online were Muhammad Ridwan, Rifa Berliana Arifin, and Fatimah.

Meanwhile, the Head of Public Relations of AWG Angga Aminuddin conveyed the importance of campaigning and literacy of the Palestinian struggle without stopping. “We need to focus on the peace campaign,” he concluded.

Regarding Palestinian literacy, he gave an example, the construction of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza which was initiated by the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) together with AWG volunteers from the Al-Fatah Indonesian Islamic Boarding School network began with educating volunteers, activists and Muslims. After the community is educated, they will support the construction of the hospital.

Aqsa Working Group (AWG) is an institution formed in order to accommodate and manage the efforts of the Muslims to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque and assist the struggle of the Palestinian people.

AWG was founded by components of the people who attended the Al-Aqsa International Conference which was held at Wisma Antara on 20 Sha’ban 1429H/ 21 August 2008 in Jakarta.(T/RE1)

