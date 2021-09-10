Indonesian Ulema Council Calls on Afghanistan to Carry out A Peaceful Political Process

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) calls on all political leaders and elements of society in Afghanistan to carry out a peaceful political process until a sovereign government is formed.

“We call on political and tribal leaders as well as all parties in Afghanistan to put forward deliberation, peace, unity, brotherhood, mutual assistance, so as to create a stronger, sovereign and dignified social and national life order in Afghanistan,” the MUI said in a statement on Friday.

MUI also appeals to all world leaders and the international community not to interfere in the internal political process in Afghanistan.

MUI asks the Indonesian people to avoid attitudes that can trigger conflict or polarization in responding to the situation in Afghanistan.

MUI, in 2018 hosted a meeting of Pakistani, Afghan and Indonesian clerics to resolve the prolonged violence in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, MUI received a Taliban delegation, including the head of its political bureau Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in 2019 to discuss peace in Afghanistan.

The Taliban movement took control of Afghanistan after taking the capital Kabul on August 15, forcing the Afghan president and other top officials to leave the country.

Indonesia has pushed for the process of national reconciliation in Afghanistan which must be led by the nation itself in the extraordinary OIC meeting at the OIC Headquarters Jeddah, on August 22.

During the meeting, the Indonesian delegation also emphasized that national reconciliation can only be achieved with the unity and solidarity of all parties in Afghanistan, and the importance of women’s participation.

Recently, the Taliban announced the formation of an interim government in Afghanistan to be led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund.

Indonesia itself still hopes that the permanent government in Afghanistan will be an inclusive government.

According to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Taliban had made a commitment to the establishment of an inclusive government earlier. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)