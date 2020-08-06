Indonesian Red Cross to Send 1,000 Blood Bags to Lebanon

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) prepared 500 to 1000 bags of blood for residents who were victims of the explosion in a warehouse where ammonium nitrate was stored in the Port of Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday.

In addition to sending blood bags, PMI also received donors who wanted to donate blood for the victims of the Beirut explosion in each Blood Transfusion Unit (UTD) of each Province in Indonesia.

It was conveyed by PMI Chairperson HM Jusuf Kalla after inaugurating the Jakarta PMI New Management, at the City Hall on Wednesday.

Jusuf further said that the Lebanese Government had requested assistance from all International Red Cross around the world to help provide blood for the victims of the explosion in the city of Beirut, Lebanon, because they have a shortage of blood.

“PMI in one or two days will collect 500 to 1000 bags of blood,” said Jusuf.

A large explosion occurred on Tuesday at 18.00 local time with wide-scale damage to the city of Beirut originating from one of the warehouses in the Port of Beirut City, Lebanon.

As a result of the explosion dozens of residents around the explosion site died and thousands of people were injured. (T/RE1)

