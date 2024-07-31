Israeli Drone Fires Missiles into Beirut’s Southern Suburb

Beirut, MINA – A loud explosion was heard in a southern Beirut suburb Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike amid rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, according to Lebanese media, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The strike was reported in the vicinity of Hezbollah Shura Council headquarters in Haret Hreik, state-run National News Agency reported.

It said the attack was carried out by an Israeli drone, which fired three missiles into a building, destroying two floors.

The agency reported a woman was killed and several others critically injured in the attack.

The Israeli army confirmed the strike, claiming that it targeted a Hezbollah commander responsible for Saturday’s missile attack that killed 12 people in the town of Druze in Majdal Shams in Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

While Israel blamed Hezbollah for Saturday’s attack, the Lebanese group denied any responsibility.

There was no comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli attack.

Israel’s Channel 13, meanwhile, reported that there was no confirmation on the success of the assassination operation. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)