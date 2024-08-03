Israeli Drone Kills Four Palestinians in East of Tulkarm

Tulkarm, MINA – Four Palestinians were killed this evening in an Israeli drone that targeted a vehicle on the road between the town of Bal’a and the Aktaba suburb, east of Tulkarm, Wafa reports.

Local sources said that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle east of Tulkarm, causing it to catch fire completely.

The sources added that large forces of the occupying army surrounded the location of the targeted vehicle and prevented ambulance crews from reaching it.

Earlier morning, an Israeli army drone targeted a Palestinian vehicle on the Zeita-Attil Road, northeast of the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, killing five Palestinians, according to a medical source.

Director of the Thabet Thabet Government Hospital in Tulkarm, Amin Khader, said that the bodies of five people arrived at the hospital, and they were burned and charred beyond recognition, except for one who was identified as Yaytham Nuriddin Bleidi, 25, from the Tulkarm refugee camp.

An Israeli occupation forces’ drone targeted the vehicle with two missiles, killing all of the five young men and setting the vehicle on fire. (T/RE1/P2)

