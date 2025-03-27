Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Raids in West Bank, Kill Two Palestinians

West Bank, MINA+ Israeli occupation forces continued their raids on cities and towns across the occupied West Bank, killing two Palestinian youths on Tuesday and arresting dozens amid an ongoing incursion into the territory.

The Israeli military also deployed additional reinforcements to Tulkarm and Jenin, where tensions have escalated in recent weeks, Al Jazeera Arabic reported.

Israeli forces stormed Al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), raiding dozens of homes and causing extensive damage. Soldiers fired live ammunition, sound bombs, and tear gas, while over 100 troops were positioned at the camp’s main entrance. Palestinian Red Crescent crews were assaulted, and an ambulance was destroyed.

In Ni’lin, west of Ramallah, Israeli soldiers shot a Palestinian youth, Yusuf Srour, in the abdomen and left him bleeding near the illegal Ni’lin settlement. According to WAFA, soldiers detained him for over two hours, scribbled Hebrew slogans on his face, and abandoned him in front of the Nili settlement. Srour lost consciousness due to blood loss before being taken to a hospital in Ramallah, where he remains in critical condition.

Israeli aggression in Jenin and its refugee camp has continued for 65 consecutive days, with reports of house demolitions, home burnings, and military takeovers of residential buildings.

On Tuesday evening, two young men were wounded by Israeli gunfire in Deir Ghazaleh, northeast of Jenin, while another was beaten by soldiers, requiring medical attention.

Since the launch of Israel’s Iron Wall operation in January, approximately 230 people have been arrested in the Jenin governorate. The aggression has displaced 21,000 people, with many seeking refuge in Jenin city and surrounding villages.

Jenin municipality reported that 100% of the camp’s streets and 80% of the city’s streets have been destroyed. Over 3,200 homes have been displaced due to the ongoing violence.

Israeli occupation forces also raided Al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, at dawn on Wednesday. Soldiers besieged neighborhoods, raided homes, assaulted residents, and raised the Israeli flag over several Palestinian houses. The village has faced repeated raids and attacks by both Israeli soldiers and extremist Jewish settlers.

In the past 24 hours, at least 20 Palestinians, including former detainees, have been arrested in the West Bank, WAFA reported.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces shot and killed a 41-year-old Palestinian man near Al-Eizariya, east of Jerusalem.

In Qalqilya, Israeli soldiers besieged a building and killed 19-year-old Baraa Yousef Miskawi using live ammunition and explosives, including an explosive drone.

Since Israel’s large-scale military operation in the West Bank began in January, over 70 Palestinians have been killed, and tens of thousands have been displaced. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

