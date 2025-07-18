Netanyahu’s Coalition Falters as Shas Party Withdraws Amid Political and Legal Pressure

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing severe political pressure after the Shas Party, a key partner in his governing coalition, announced its withdrawal on Wednesday. This move deals a significant blow to Netanyahu, who is already under scrutiny from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

The ultra-Orthodox Shas Party, which holds considerable sway in Israeli politics, pulled out of the government due to disagreements over a proposed law regulating military conscription exemptions for ultra-Orthodox citizens. The party argued that the bill overly restricted the rights of their constituents, who have historically been exempt from military service.

“In the current situation, it is impossible to sit in government and be a partner in it,” stated Shas Cabinet Minister Michael Malkieli when announcing the party’s decision.

Shas’s departure marks the second withdrawal by an ultra-Orthodox party in a week, further weakening Netanyahu’s increasingly precarious position. Nevertheless, Shas has affirmed it will not obstruct certain legislation from outside the coalition, potentially offering Netanyahu a lifeline to salvage his minority government.

This situation exacerbates Netanyahu’s political woes, which are already under international spotlight. The ICC recently issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza, further eroding his international legitimacy.

Netanyahu’s Likud Party has not yet provided official comment on Shas’s withdrawal. However, Netanyahu has 48 hours before Shas’s resignation officially takes effect, opening a window for political negotiations to preserve the coalition.

The announcement also coincides with the Israeli Knesset’s summer recess, giving Netanyahu until autumn before legislative activities resume. However, if Netanyahu fails to maintain his coalition by then, Israel could face an early general election, sooner than the scheduled October 2026 date.

This political instability unfolds amidst a major crisis for Israel following the extensive military operation in Gaza since October 2023, which has drawn global condemnation and intensified domestic political pressure on Netanyahu.

Political observers suggest that the fracturing of Netanyahu’s coalition signals a weakening of domestic political support, particularly among the religious factions that have been a cornerstone of Netanyahu’s strong right-wing government. [Shibgho]

