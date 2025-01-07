Israeli Drone Strike on School Housing Displaced Gazans, 40 Civilians Martyred 

Gaza, MINA – At least 40 Palestinians were injured in an Israeli drone strike on a school housing displaced civilians in the central Gaza Strip on Monday, medics said, Anadolu Agency reported.

Witnesses said Israeli drones dropped grenades on a school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Al-Awda Hospital confirmed that 40 people were brought in after the attack.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals and places of worship, in its ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Under the rules of war, targeting such civilian facilities could constitute a war crime.

According to local authorities, the Israeli army has bombed 216 shelters in Gaza since October 2023, killing and injuring thousands.

Israel’s ongoing war on the enclave has forced nearly 2 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents to flee under dire conditions and live in tents or shelters amid severe shortages of food, water and medical supplies.

The Israeli army has continued its genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,850 people, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)