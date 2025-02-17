SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Armed Clashes in Nablus, Tulkarm Escalating Attacks in West Bank

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

10 Views

Israeli forces raid Silwad town of Ramallah, West Bank on August 31, 2022. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]

West Bank, MINA – Violent clashes in Nablus and Tulkarm, intensified Israeli raids across the West Bank, and settler attacks are deepening the humanitarian crisis as the occupation continues its assault on Palestinian civilians, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Armed clashes are ongoing between Palestinian resistance fighters and the Israeli occupation forces, who stormed the Old City of Nablus on Sunday, Al-Jazeera reported, citing Palestinian sources.

Additional military reinforcements, including demolition vehicles, have been deployed to Tulkarm, where Israeli forces have intensified arrest operations and nighttime raids across various areas in the occupied West Bank.

Local sources mentioned hearing explosions and gunfire in the Old City, with Israeli reconnaissance planes frequently flying overhead.

Also Read: A Shipment of US-made Heavy Bombs Arrived in Israel

Special Israeli forces infiltrated the area, and when their mission was discovered, large reinforcements were sent to Nablus, where they surrounded a house in the Habas al-Dam neighborhood. Israeli occupation forces reportedly raided homes, positioned snipers on rooftops, and sparked clashes with residents.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that eight civilians were injured by Israeli gunfire, while occupation forces prevented medical teams from reaching the wounded.

In Tulkarm, Israeli forces sent more military reinforcements along with demolition vehicles to the Tulkarm and Nour Shams camps, continuing their aggression for the 21st consecutive day.

The occupation forces seized several houses near the camps and turned them into military barracks, displacing their residents.

Also Read: Dozens of Illegal Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Palestinian sources said that about 10,000 people from Tulkarm and Nour Shams camps have been forced to flee.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that 11 people have been killed and dozens injured in the ongoing assault on Tulkarm and its camps.

They also stated that the Israeli forces are imposing a siege on the area, cutting off water and electricity to several neighborhoods. Three young men were killed in Nur Shams camp, with their bodies still being held by Israeli forces.

Meanwhile, in Jenin, fighters from the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, detonated explosive devices targeting Israeli vehicles in the Wadi Al-Silah Al-Harithiya axis. Israeli forces also raided several Palestinian villages, towns, and cities early this Sunday morning, arresting numerous citizens.

Also Read: Violation of Ceasefire, Israel Kills Security Officers Protecting Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

The Israeli occupation forces raided the homes of Palestinian prisoners, including Nael Obeid, recently released as part of an exchange deal, leading to clashes with Palestinians. In addition, they arrested the sister of Mahmoud Al-Ghalith, also released in the sixth batch of prisoner exchanges.

Meanwhile, settler violence in the West Bank escalated, with attacks on Palestinian villages, including Jalud and Umm Safa. In Jalud, settlers burned a house, and in Umm Safa, they opened fire on Palestinian homes. Israeli forces were present in both incidents, using sound bombs and tear gas to suppress Palestinian resistance.

In the southern West Bank, settlers targeted vehicles and tents in the Minya desert southeast of Bethlehem, damaging a waste transport vehicle.

Since the beginning of the attacks on Gaza, the Israeli army and settlers have intensified assaults in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, resulting in the deaths of at least 916 Palestinians, 7,000 injuries, and the arrest of 14,500 Palestinians, according to Palestinian officials. []

Also Read: 10 Palestinian Prisoners Freed in a Prisoner Exchange Deal

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagArmed Clashes in Nablus Escalating Attacks in West Bank Tulkarm

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Armed Clashes in Nablus, Tulkarm Escalating Attacks in West Bank

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Army Withdraws from Tulkarm after 48-Hour Miitary Aggression

  • Friday, 30 August 2024 - 09:29 WIB
Mohammad Jaber, the Tulkarm Brigade Commander in the Al-Quds Brigade, known by the alias Abu Shujaa, was martyred in the Nour Shams camp in the occupied West Bank on the night of August 28, 2024. (Image: Al Mayadeen)
Palestine

Tulkarm Brigade Commander Abu Shujaa Martyred in Nur Shams

  • Thursday, 29 August 2024 - 20:29 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Drone Kills Four Palestinians in East of Tulkarm

  • Saturday, 3 August 2024 - 20:54 WIB
Palestine

2 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Occupation Forces near Tulkarem City

  • Tuesday, 4 June 2024 - 17:01 WIB
Palestine

Israel Detaine 50 Palestinians during Brutal Aggression in Tulkarm

  • Monday, 22 April 2024 - 08:20 WIB
Load More
The MER-C EMT team carries out operations to assist genocide victims at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Indonesia

MER-C Expects Support from the Indonesian Government for the Sustainability of Medical Services in Gaza

  • Thursday, 6 February 2025 - 16:44 WIB
Palestine

MER-C Delivers Commitment to Reactivate Indonesia Hospital

  • Saturday, 1 February 2025 - 16:36 WIB
Europe

Over 150,000 People March in London against Forced Displacement of Gazans

  • 21 hours ago
Israeli tanks and APC’s gather by the Israeli – Lebanese border. Amid Israel’s escalating campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on September 30, 2024. [Erik Marmor/Getty Images]
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Start Withdrawing from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 February 2025 - 15:16 WIB
Indonesia

Floods Hit South Sulawesi, 66 Villages in 14 Subdistricts Affected

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 15:06 WIB
Palestine

Enter 14th Day, Israeli Troops Destroy more Homes in West Bank Offensive

  • Monday, 3 February 2025 - 23:34 WIB
America

Trump Imposes Tariffs on Mexican, Canadian, Chinese Imports

  • Sunday, 2 February 2025 - 13:05 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Affairs Supports Presidential Program for Teacher Welfare

  • Sunday, 16 February 2025 - 14:46 WIB
Indonesia

Trump’s Plan to Expel Gaza Residents, ARI-BP: A Major Crime

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 15:09 WIB
Israel Releases Palestinians (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

10 Palestinian Prisoners Freed in a Prisoner Exchange Deal

  • Saturday, 15 February 2025 - 20:21 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us