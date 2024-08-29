Tulkarm Brigade Commander Abu Shujaa Martyred in Nur Shams

Tulkarm, MINA – Mohammad Jaber, the Tulkarm Brigade Commander in the Al-Quds Brigade, also known as Abu Shujaa, was martyred after hours of confrontation with Israeli occupation forces in the Nour Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

According to Al Mayadeen correspondents, Abu Shujaa and four of his comrades were martyred after Israeli occupation forces surrounded the building where they were located.

Israeli occupation forces launched a large-scale aggression on the camp on Wednesday night (August 28), as part of an intensified campaign against the West Bank, the largest since 2002.

Deploying dozens of military vehicles and bulldozers, the Israeli occupation began a massive demolition operation on the camp’s roads and infrastructure.

According to Israeli media, at 4 a.m., occupation forces surrounded several Resistance fighters, including Abu Shujaa, inside a building in Nur Shams.

A confrontation ensued, during which the occupation forces fired Energia rockets at the building. However, the confrontation continued.

At the end of the armed clash, Abu Shujaa and four others with him were martyred.

Special Operation to Kill Abu Shujaa

Abu Shujaa had previously stated in an exclusive interview with Al Mayadeen earlier this month, “If the enemy kills me, we will continue. The struggle does not end with one person; there is a generation rising to defend our rights, and the greatest indicator of this is the martyrdom of a Palestinian and more in every house in Tulkarm, and the Resistance continues.”

Regarding various pursuits by Israeli occupation forces, Abu Shujaa confirmed that the enemy had failed to kill him 3 or 4 times, despite special operations targeting him.

The commander mentioned that in one attempt to kill him, Israel besieged Tulkarm for 55 continuous hours, asserting that Israel and its occupation forces are “weaker than a spider’s web, given their significant losses.”

However, he added, “The enemy is always like this and never admits it.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)