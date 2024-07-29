Israeli Drone Targets Car, Motorcycle in Lebanon

Beirut, MINA – An Israeli drone has targeted a car and a motorcycle on the Qalaa road between the towns of Mays al-Jabal and Chaqra in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) and Lebanon 24.

The attack on the car injured two people and the one on the motorcycle killed one and injured two others, including a child, the NNA reported, as quoted by Al Jazeera on Monday.

The victims are being transferred to Tebnin Governmental Hospital in the nearby town of Tebnin, it added.

The Lebanon 24 broadcaster gave a higher death toll, saying one person was killed in each of the attacks. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)