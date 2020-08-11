Guterres: UN to Provide Full Support for Lebanon

Beirut, MINA – United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the UN will continue to provide full support for Lebanon, after it occurred following a large explosion at the Port of Beirut.

“The explosion came amid a difficult situation for Lebanon, the country which has been already facing economic difficulties due to the impact of the coronavirus,” Guterres said in a statement, MEMO reported.

“The UN has made a quick and broad response,” he said.

He called a plane carrying 20 tonnes of health supplies from the World Health Organization landed in Beirut on Wednesday, a day after the explosion to help with 1,000 trauma interventions and 1,000 surgical interventions for victims who were injured by the explosion.

While in the hours after the explosion, the UN and the Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon issued $9 million from the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund to meet urgent needs.

“On Friday, Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock issued another $6 million,” he added.

In addition, the UN supports the Lebanese Red Cross and other partners to provide temporary shelter for victims who have been displaced because they no longer have a place to live. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)