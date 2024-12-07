UN Secretary-General: Gaza Catastrophe Represents “Total Collapse of Our Humanity”

Gaza, MINA – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the “catastrophe” in Gaza represents “total collapse of our humanity,” amid Israel’s ongoing bloody aggression on the Gaza Strip for more than 14 months, Wafa reported.

“The catastrophe in Gaza is nothing less than the total collapse of our humanity,” Guterres said in a post on X.

“This nightmare must stop,” he added.

The UN chief stressed that “we cannot continue to turn a blind eye” to what is happening in the Gaza Strip.

Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October last year, killing nearly 44,600 people, mostly women and children, and injuring more than 105,700.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid shipments as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)