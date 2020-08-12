UNHCR: At least 34 Refugees Killed of Beirut Blasts

Beirut, MINA – The United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR, reported that at least 34 refugees are among about 200 people who died in the blast in Beirut, Lebanon, a week ago.

UNHCR said on Tuesday that at least seven refugees had been reported missing after the August 4 explosion, while at least 124 refugees were reportedly injured in the explosion, 20 of whom are seriously injured.

The agency continues to independently verify the report. Al Jazeera reported.

“We are concerned that the death toll could increase further,” said UNHCR.

There are more than 884,000 registered Syrian refugees living in Lebanon. They are displaced from the neighboring country’s ongoing civil war, which began in 2011.

When counting unregistered refugees, the number is around 1.5 million, according to aid groups. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)