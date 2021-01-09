Indonesian Navy: Coordinates of the Fall of Sriwijaya Air Found

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Navy stated that it had found the coordinates of the crash of the Sriwijaya Air plane with flight number SJ 182.

Commander of the Military Command, Rear Admiral Abdul Rasyid, said that all ships deployed by the Indonesian Army had been informed of the location.

According to him, the crash site of the Sriwijaya Air plane was around Laki Island, Seribu Islands.

“The coordinates have been found and we have given all Indonesian ship elements around the sea,” said Rasyid to reporters on Saturday.

The Indonesian Army has deployed 10 Indonesian ships to be involved in the search for Sriwijaya Air aircraft, four of which have been at the location.

In addition, the Ministry of Transportation has also deployed Sea and Coast Guard Unit (KPLP) ships, the National SAR Agency has deployed three ships, three rubber ships, and two sea riders, then Polda Metro Jaya has deployed six ships.

Sriwijaya Air lost contact at 02:40 p.m, after taking off from Soekarno Hatta Airport in Tangerang for Pontianak, West Kalimantan.

There are a total of 62 passengers and crew on the plane. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)