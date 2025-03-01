SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesian Ministry of Religious Launches Qur'an Translations in 30 Regional Languages for Ramadan

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs (Kemenag), through the Religious Moderation and Human Resource Development Agency (BMBPSDM), has launched the “Membumikan Al-Qur’an di Nusantara” program following Ramadhan 1446 H/2025. This program introduces Quran translations in 30 regional languages, expanding access to the Quran in local languages.

Muhammad Ali Ramdhani, Head of BMBPSDM, highlighted that this initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to promote religious literacy and strengthen religious moderation.

“We hope this program not only helps people understand the Qur’an in their languages but also enriches Islamic knowledge through local wisdom and fosters a sense of national pride. Ramadan is the perfect time to deepen our connection with the Qur’an,” he said on Friday (Feb 28).

As part of the initiative, Kemenag will release three-minute videos daily throughout Ramadan, featuring Quranic recitations by a female Quran reciter and accompanied by translations in a different regional language each day.

Also Read: Jama’ah Muslimin Announces 1st Ramadan 1446 H on Saturday

Ahmad Zainul Hamdi, Secretary of BMBPSDM, explained that the program aims to make the Qur’an more accessible, particularly for those who are not fluent in Arabic or Indonesian.

“Each day during Ramadan, a different regional language will be used to translate Qur’anic verses. This allows Muslims from diverse backgrounds to connect with the Qur’an in a language they are most familiar with,” he stated.

The translations will be available in different regional languages, such as Gorontalo, Jawa Banyumasan, Sunda, Dayak Kanayatn, Bali, Bugis, Minang, Melayu Ambon, Melayu Palembang, Melayu Jambi, Betawi, Dayak Ngaju, Toraja, Gayo, Ternate, Madura, Aceh, Makassar, Kaili, Bolaang Mongondow, Mandar, Using Banyuwangi, Banjar, Tolaki, Bima, Cirebon, Batak Angkola, Sasak Lombok, Melayu, and Kupang.

Native speakers are involved in the translation process to maintain linguistic accuracy and authenticity, ensuring that dialects and cultural nuances are properly conveyed. []

Also Read: Minister of Religious Affairs Calls on Indonesians to Welcome Ramadan with Peace and Joy

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

