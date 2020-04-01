Indonesian Govt Prepares the Return of its Citizens

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government is preparing the return of Indonesian citizens (WNI) from various parts of the world as the impact of coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic.

Chronologically, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy explained the repatriation scenario plan, is the Indonesian citizens will be checked first for their complete identity.

“Complete identity including the final destination will arrive in Indonesia,” Muhadjir said in a press conference via live broadcast on the Cabinet Secretariat Instagram account, quoted by MINA on Wednesday.

In addition, Indonesian citizens returning to Indonesia must have a healthy certificate from the country where they work or live.

In line with the Coordinating Minister, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also emphasized that the repatriation scheme for Indonesian citizens would still pass strict health protocols, including:

Additional health checks upon arrival in the country are required health alert card prepared by the Ministry of Health, and for those who show symptoms then will be treated further, which will be carried out quarantine separately.

“While for those who do not show symptoms, it is highly recommended to continue quarantine independently for 14

days, “the Foreign Minister said in a press release received by MINA.

According to Retno, currently the most prominent in the repatriation scheme are Indonesian citizens in Malaysia, crew members who work on cruise ships, and Jamaah Tabligh group in India.

The number of Indonesian citizens living and working in Malaysia, the Foreign Minister confirmed, is more than one million people. While the data that can collect for the crew who work in

cruise ships, the number is around 11,838 people who work on 80 ships.

“This amount may from time to time continue to move in accordance with the data that comes into us,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

While based on the data obtained, the number of Jamaah Tabligh of which there are about 1,456 people and 731 of them in India. (R/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)