Indonesian Government Sets the Beginning of Ramadan 1442 H on 13 April

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government has set the beginning of Ramadan 1442 H to fall on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

The decision was conveyed by the Minister of Religion, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, during a press teleconference after the Early Isbat Session of Ramadan 1442 H, at HM Rasjidi Auditorium, Office of the Ministry of Religion Jln. MH Thamrin, Jakarta.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the trial was held with limited attendance of participants.

“Participants of the Isbat Session have unanimously agreed that 1 Ramadan will fall on Tuesday, April 13, 2021,” said the Minister of Religion in Jakarta on Monday.

The agreement, according to the Minister of Religion, was taken after the trial participants heard the reporting of the results of the rukyat (monitoring) of the hilal and paid attention to the calculation of hisab (astronomical).

“The two of them strengthen each other,” explained the Minister of Religion.

Astronomically, on the day of the rukyat, April 12, 2021, at sunset, the position of the new moon in all parts of Indonesia is already above the horizon, ranging from 2 degrees 37 minutes to 3 degrees and 36 minutes.

The astronomical data (reckoning) was then confirmed through rukyatul hilal which was carried out at 88 points in 34 provinces in Indonesia.

According to the Minister of Religion, there were 13 rukyat officers who gave their testimony under the oath of the local Religious Court judge that they saw the new moon.

“There are at least thirteen rukyat officers who say they have seen the new moon and have been sworn in for their testimony,” said the Minister of Religion.

“Therefore, with these two things, knowing the position of the new moon and hearing the testimony of our officers, all participants of the isbat session agreed to agree that 1 Ramadan 1442 H, will fall on Tuesday, April 13, 2021,” added the Minister of Religion. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)