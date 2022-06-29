Indonesian Government Set 1 Dzulhijjah 1443 H Falls on Friday

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Religion has set 1 Dzulhijjah 1443 Hijriyah to fall on Friday, 1 July 2022. This means that Eid al-Adha, 10 Dzulhijjah 1443 H falls on Sunday, 10 July 2022.

“By consensus, 1 Dzulhijjah 1443 H falls on Friday July 1, 2022. Thus, Eid al-Adha 1443 H falls on July 10, 2022,” said Deputy Minister of Religion H Zainut Tauhid Saadi after chairing the Initial Isbat (Determination) Session of Dzulhijah 1443H at the Indonesian Ministry of Religion Office in Jakarta on Wednesday evening.

He explained that the decision was based on observing the new moon at 86 points throughout Indonesia, followed by an ISBAT meeting. According to him, the process of observing the new moon is an important consideration in the isbat trial.

“Of the 34 provinces where we have placed hilal monitors, not a single one of them has witnessed the hilal,” explained Zainut.

The isbat session, which was held online and offline, was initiated by the presentation of the position of the new moon by a member of the Ministry of Religion’s Hijri Calendar Unification team, Thomas Djamaluddin.

The initial isbat session of Dzulhijah 1443 H which was held at the HM Rasjidi Auditorium at the Ministry of Religion was attended by the Chairman of Commission VIII of the DPR RI Yandri Susanto, Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) Abdullah Jaidi, representatives of the Supreme Court, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), and Ambassadors Great friendly country.

Also present were representatives of the Geospatial Information Agency (BIG), Bosscha Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB), Planetarium, Falak Experts from Islamic organizations, related institutions and agencies, leaders of Islamic organizations, and Islamic boarding schools.

Meanwhile, LF PBNU has issued reckoning data for the early astronomy calculation method Dzulhijjah 1443 H using the jama’i reckoning system (contemporary tahqiqy tadqiky ashri) typical of Nahdlatul Ulama intended for Wednesday Legi 29 Dzulqa’dah 1443 H.

The data shows that the initial hilal height of Dzulhijjah 1443 H is above the horizon, which is exactly + 2 degrees 11 minutes 00 seconds and the length of the new moon is 11 minutes 38 seconds, with the markings of the PBNU Office, Jalan Kramat Raya 164, Jakarta, coordinates 6º 11′ 25” South Latitude 106º 50′ 50” East Longitude.

While conjunctions or lunar ijtima will occur on Wednesday, June 29, 2021, at 09:52:15 WIB.

While the Central Leadership (PP) of Muhammadiyah has determined that 1 Dzulhijjah 1443 H falls on Thursday 30 June 2022, while Eid al-Adha 2022 falls on Saturday 9 July 2022.

The determination is based on the determination of the 1st Dzulhijjah 1443 Hijriah along with Arafah and Eid al-Adha Days in the Declaration number 01/MLM/I.0/E/2022 concerning Determination of the Results of Hisab, Ramadan, Shawwal, and Dzulhijah 1443 Hijri which has been published since February 3, 2022.

In his tausyiah, the Chair of the MUI for Education and Cadreization, KH Abdullah Jaidi, appealed to Indonesian Muslims to maintain the spirit of unity and togetherness despite the potential differences in the implementation of Eid al-Adha 1443H.

In addition, Kiai Jaidi also appealed to respect Muslims who had preceded to celebrate Eid al-Adha. On the other hand, Muslims who have celebrated should respect those who are fasting Arafah because they still consider the 9th of Dzulhijjah.

“So it means that the 9th of Dhulhijjah is the day of Arafah (or) the day of Tasuha on the 9th of Dhulhijjah For those of us who are outside the pilgrimage, it is sunnah to fast 9 Dzulhijjah even though our brothers and sisters are already celebrating Eid al-Fitr,” he said.

At that time, Kiai Jaidi emphasized mutual respect, as well as the spirit to sacrifice, the spirit of being loyal to friends, the spirit to support each other for the poor and orphans.

According to him, this is the most important thing in the celebration of Eid al-Adha. Moreover, the unity and integrity of the ummah is very much needed to deal with the recent situation in various political situations, hoax situations or discrediting Muslims. (T/RE1)

