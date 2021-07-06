Indonesian Government Prioritizes Production of Medical Oxygen

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita expects cooperation and understanding from domestic industry players. In particular, regarding oxygen users because oxygen production is currently a priority for handling the safety of Covid-19 patients.

“We ask for cooperation and understanding from oxygen-using industries, whose production process will certainly be disrupted, because it is diverted for medical needs. Contracts with buyers cannot be carried out due to emergency conditions. This is only because of an emergency, this is all for our beloved country,” said Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita through a virtual broadcast in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Industry also issued Instruction of the Minister of Industry Number 1 of 2021 concerning Oxygen Products as Industrial Strategic Commodities in the Covid-19 Period.

Through the instruction, it is hoped that the needs of the community, especially health facilities for oxygen can be met by domestic industries.

The Minister of Industry also hopes that industrial companies and industrial estates can play a role in assisting the handling of Covid-19, especially in an effort to meet the needs of handling the safety of Covid-19 patients, such as oxygen cylinders, ventilators, medicines, personal protective equipment, masks and other medical devices. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)