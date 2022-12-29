Indonesian FM Receives Visit of Malaysian FM in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi received the visit of Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato’ Seri Diraja in Jakarta on Thursday.

“I am honored to receive Dato’ Seri’s visit to Jakarta as Dato’ Seri’s first bilateral visit abroad,” said Retno in a joint virtual press conference.

The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs said several matters discussed at the meeting included economic cooperation, protection of Indonesian migrant workers, sea and land borders, ASEAN chairmanship and the Myanmar issue.

She said the protection of migrant workers is one of the priority issues for Indonesia’s foreign policy. For this reason, Retno emphasized the importance of law enforcement against any bad treatment or criminal acts committed against Indonesian workers.

On the Myanmar issue, Indonesia and Malaysia have the same position on the importance of implementing the 5 Points of Consensus or 5PC.

“I also emphasized that ASEAN should not be dictated by the Military Junta in Myanmar,” Retno said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Foreign Minister promised to continue working with Indonesia to ensure the protection of Indonesian migrant workers.

“I guarantee Ms. Retno that Malaysia will continue to work with Indonesia to ensure that the recruitment and protection of PDI is based on law,” said Dato’ Seri.

Dato’ Seri also said that Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is planned to pay a visit to Indonesia in January next year. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)