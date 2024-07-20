Indonesia Welcomes ICJ Decision on Israeli Occupation in Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia welcomes the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) legal opinion regarding Israel’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Indonesian government views the ICJ’s legal opinion positively, seeing it as meeting the aspirations of Indonesia and the international community for justice in Palestine.

“The legal opinion has fulfilled Indonesia’s and the international community’s aspirations for justice in Palestine,” stated the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on social media platform X on Saturday.

The ICJ has determined that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories for several decades is illegal and must be ended successfully.

“The court has declared Israel’s presence in the Palestinian Territories to be unlawful,” stated ICJ President Judge Nawaf Salam in The Hague, Netherlands on Friday.

The court has also directed Israel to immediately withdraw from Palestinian territories due to its violation of international law.

Additionally, Israel has been instructed to cease all new settlement activities and stop the expulsion of Palestinian residents. (T/RE1/P2)

