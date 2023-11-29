Indonesia Urges Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

New York, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi emphasized the importance of a permanent ceasefire in the war in Gaza so that lives can be saved and assistance can be provided.

“Indonesia welcomes a humanitarian pause. However, this is not enough. What is needed is a permanent ceasefire,” said Retno in a statement at a special session of the UN General Assembly regarding the Gaza crisis in New York, United States on Tuesday.

The humanitarian pause in Gaza was agreed for four days starting Friday then extended for two days with an agreement to exchange prisoners and the entry of trucks carrying humanitarian aid in the enclave.

On that occasion, Foreign Minister Retno also conveyed the importance of ensuring humanitarian assistance without obstacles.

“Massive humanitarian assistance is needed in Gaza and we need to increase humanitarian assistance. “World countries must help UNRWA and other humanitarian agencies to be able to help the 1.7 million refugees in Gaza,” she stressed.

Indonesia has so far sent two batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza and is committed to increasing aid, including readiness to send hospital ships.

The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs also conveyed the importance of a sense of justice for humanity in Gaza.

“I remind you that in war there are rules and limits. We don’t see this second thing in Gaza. Attacks on various civilian facilities are not normal, I can repeat, not normal. What is happening in Gaza is a clear violation of the law international humanitarianism,” she said. (R/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)