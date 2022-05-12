Indonesia Urges Investigation into Murder of Al-Jazeera Journalist

Jakarta, MINA – Spokesperson for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Teuku Faizasyah said Indonesia urges an investigation into the murder of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by the Israeli occupation forces at the Jenin Refugee Camp, West Bank, Palestine on Wednesday.

“Indonesia urges a transparent investigation and investigation into this murder,” Faizasyah said at a press briefing at the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jakarta on Thursday.

“Indonesia emphasizes the importance of a solution for Israel’s activities in the West Bank. Because we believe that journalists’ activities have been officially regulated in the West Bank,” he added.

Shireen died of a gunshot wound to the head while covering a shootout between Islamic Jihad and Israeli forces in Jenin Province.

She was injured in the head wearing a helmet and blue press vest.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that one Palestinian journalist Ali Samudi, who works for the Al-Quds newspaper, was also shot in the back in the incident.

Palestinian health officials confirmed from the results of the examination of doctors and witnesses in the field Shireen and Ali were hit by gunfire from the Israeli army.

Meanwhile, Israeli military spokesman Ran Kochav said, during the fighting, journalists or civilians at the scene could be hit by gunfire. He continued, he said the Israeli military would investigate the deaths of Shirin and Ali who were shot.

Al-Jazeera media based in Doha Qatar called on the international community to condemn and hold Israel accountable for deliberately targeting Shireen.

Shireen is the first generation of Al-Jazeera journalists, she was born in Jerusalem in 1971 and holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media from Yarmuk University, Jordan. (L/RE1)

Miraj News Agency (MINA)