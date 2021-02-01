Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia urges all parties in Myanmar to exercise self-restraint and put forth dialogue in finding solutions to challenges so as not to exacerbate the condition.

The statement came after the arrest of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior figures by the military on Monday morning.

“Indonesia expresses its concern over the recent political situation in Myanmar,” said Indonesian Foreign Ministry in press release.

lndonesia calls for the observance of the principles of ASEAN Charter, among other things, adherence to the rule of law, good governance, the principles of democracy and constitutional government.

Indonesia also underscores that all electoral differences be addressed in accordance with available legal mechanism. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)