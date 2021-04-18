Indonesia to Start Production of Red and White Vaccines in 2022

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government is targeting the domestically produced Covid-19 vaccine, which is labeled the Red and White vaccine, to start production in 2022.

Head of the Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) Penny Lukito said through a virtual press conference. There are two types of Red and White vaccines produced that year.

First, the vaccine developed by Airlangga University in partnership with PT Biotis. This vaccine is already in the pre-clinical trial stage.

According to Penny, the vaccine developed with this virus inactivation platform could finish undergoing the third phase of clinical trials in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“So in early 2022, it can be mass produced. BPOM will also assist in the clinical trial process, “said Penny.

Second, the recombinant protein vaccine developed by the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology (LBM) and PT Bio Farma.

Penny said this vaccine is targeted to complete clinical trials and obtain an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the BPOM in the early semester of 2022.

“In the second semester of 2022 it can be produced, at the same time production facilities are prepared in parallel,” said Penny.

So far, Head of LBM Eijkman, Amin Subandrio, said that he has succeeded in developing recombinant proteins S (spike) and N (nucleocapsid), which will be candidates for the Red and White vaccine.

The vaccine candidate will immediately be shifted from a laboratory scale to a production scale, then through the clinical trial stage.

So far, Indonesia still depends on finished vaccines and imported vaccine raw materials for the domestic vaccination program.

As many as 57 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in both finished form and raw materials have arrived in Indonesia, most of which are distributed by a pharmaceutical company from China, Sinovac.

Indonesia is targeting 181.5 million people to be injected with vaccines in the 12 months since the vaccination program began on January 13, 2021.

As many as 10.5 million people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far and 5.7 million of them have received the second dose.

Indonesia is the eighth country in the world with the fastest vaccine progression out of around 60 countries that have started the Covid-19 vaccination program. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)