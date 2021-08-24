Indonesia’s Vaccination Coverage Reaches 90 Million Doses

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said, as of Monday, the national COVID-19 vaccination coverage had reached more than 90 million doses.

“We broke the 90 million mark. We are ranked number nine in the world for the number of injections,” Budi said as quoted from the Indonesian Secretariat website on Tuesday.

In terms of people being injected, continued Budi, as of today, Indonesia has managed to inject 58 million people who have the first injection and that is the sixth rank in the world.

The Minister of Health also said that this August, Indonesia would obtain as many as 4.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine from the COVAX Facility multilateral cooperation channel.

Previously, as many as 1.56 million doses of Pfizer vaccine through commercial channels had also arrived in the country on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health has provided an official website for vaccines. kemkes.go.id which can be accessed by the public to view all vaccine stocks in all districts/cities and also the rate of injection.

“So the vaccine stock is in accordance with the direction of the President as soon as possible, it can also be controlled publicly on the website,” said Budi. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)