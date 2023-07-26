Indonesian Free Covid-19 Vaccination Ends on December 31, 2023

Jakarta, MINA – The Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the government has provided a budget for the free Covid-19 vaccination program which will end on December 31, 2023.

“We were asked that until the end of this year (vaccination costs) will still be borne by the state,” said Budi at the Stunting Coordination Meeting at the Jakarta City Hall on Tuesday, according to a statement received by MINA.

Budi said high-risk community groups and BPJS Health Contribution Assistance Recipients (PBI) were included in the category excluded from paid vaccinations.

High-risk population groups include elderly people with comorbidities, young adults with comorbidities, especially obesity, and people who have immune disorders such as HIV positive.

Furthermore, the Minister of Health emphasized that the Covid-19 vaccination is still needed even though Indonesia has an endemic status.

According to him, vaccination is important to prevent transmission of Covid-19 and minimize severe symptoms. So, people who are infected with the Corona virus do not need to receive medical treatment at the hospital. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)