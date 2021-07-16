As 1 Million Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine Arrive in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – A total of 1,041,400 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Indonesia on Friday.

Secretary General of the Ministry of Health Oscar Primadi said this shipment was part of a bilateral agreement between AstraZeneca and the Government of Indonesia for the delivery of 50 million doses of vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be used in the national vaccination program which is provided free of charge by the government.

“This vaccine will support the national immunization program and will accelerate the government’s plan to vaccinate the wider community as quickly as possible,” Oscar said in a press release on Friday.

With this shipment, Indonesia has received a total of around 140 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, of which 14.7 million are AstraZeneca vaccines.

Indonesia has so far injected 55.43 million doses of the vaccine as of Thursday, consisting of 39.6 million first doses and 15.8 million second doses.

The data shows that only about 7.6 percent of people have received the complete Covid-19 vaccine out of Indonesia’s total target of 208.2 million people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)