Indonesia Imports 15.3 Million Doses of Sinovac and AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccines

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia again imported totaling 15.3 million doses of Sinovac and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines.

“Alhamdulillah, today, August 30, 2021, we have received the Covid-19 vaccine. There are two types of production that have arrived, namely AstraZeneca with 1.086 million doses and Sinovac with 5 million doses. Both are ready-made vaccines,” said Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, in a press statement welcoming the arrival of the 45th vaccine on Monday, virtually.

Muhadjir said that this series of arrivals is a clear proof of the government’s hard efforts to secure the stock of Covid-19 vaccines to meet national vaccination needs.

In line with that, the government also continues to accelerate the implementation of vaccinations to immediately obtain communal immunity or herd immunity with a target of around 208 million people.

“Until August 26, 2021, the achievement of the first dose of vaccination is 28.53 percent, while the second dose of vaccine is 16.02 percent,” he explained.

The Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture continued, to accelerate the achievement of the vaccination, very close cooperation and the participation of all elements of the nation are needed.

“The government invites all parties, community social organizations, religious and community leaders, private business actors, non-governmental organizations and volunteers to continue working hand in hand for the success of this national vaccination,” he said.

The government also invites the whole community to immediately participate in the success of this vaccination program by immediately coming to the locations of vaccination implementation.

“Don’t choose a vaccine because the vaccine is the same and efficacious, and God willing, everything is also halal,” said Muhadjir.

